BRIEF-Hotcopper enters sponsorship agreement for mobile applications
* Entered into a material 12-month sponsorship agreement with a long standing client for sponsorship of its mobile applications
Dec 22 Perfect Optronics Ltd
* Deal for consideration of hk$48 million
* Upon completion of disposal, group expects to record a gain on disposal of subsidiaries of approximately hk$26 million
* Perfect Shiny Technology agreed to sell, Lim Insight Capital Iv agreed to purchase sale shares
* Unit as vendor entered into agreement with purchaser
* Qorvo appoints Sue Spradley to its board of directors
* Mercury Systems Inc - order was received in company's fiscal 2017 Q2 and is expected to be shipped over next several quarters