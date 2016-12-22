BRIEF-New Millennium Iron Corp announces executive changes
* New Millennium Iron Corp- Robert Patzelt, president and ceo since January 2014, will leave company as both an officer and director at end of 2016
Dec 22 Rockwell Automation Inc
* CEO Blake Moret's FY 2016 total compensation $3.86 million versus $2.96 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
* Chairman KEITH D. NOSBUSCH'S FY 2016 total compensation $7.23 million versus $8.61 million in FY 2015
* CFO Theodore Crandall's FY 2016 total compensation $3.1 million versus $3.2 million in FY 2015 Source text : bit.ly/2h5IHKu Further company coverage:
* Eco Oro Minerals Corp - has been made aware that two shareholders of co have filed a against company, each of its directors, Trexs Investments Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Power Solutions International - on December 19, 2016, co entered into a second amendment and waiver to credit agreement