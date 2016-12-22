BRIEF-Edenbrook Capital ups its stake in Frequency Electronics to 7.68 pct from previous 6.30 pct
* Edenbrook Capital LLC reports 7.68 pct stake in Frequency Electronics Inc as of Dec 21 versus 6.3 percent as of June 29 - SEC filing
Dec 22 Fitch:
* Fitch says Brazil Central Bank moves won't lift credit in short term
* Fitch says policy measures announced by Brazilian Central Bank to reduce credit costs unlikely to provide a major boost to credit in short term
* Fitch - maintains a negative sector outlook for Brazilian banks in 2017
* Fitch on Brazil central bank says macroeconomic variables should remain more relevant for banking sector growth and margins in 2017
* Fitch on Brazil Central Bank -challenging external environment, protracted low economic growth will continue to weigh on consumer, investor confidence Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* American River Bankshares says has appointed Jeffery Owensby to American River Bankshares board and increased size of board from eight to nine members
* Reports 5.5 pct stake in Newcastle Investment Corp as of Dec 15 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2heoENc) Further company coverage: