Dec 22 Fitch:

* Fitch says Brazil Central Bank moves won't lift credit in short term

* Fitch says policy measures announced by Brazilian Central Bank to reduce credit costs unlikely to provide a major boost to credit in short term

* Fitch - maintains a negative sector outlook for Brazilian banks in 2017

* Fitch on Brazil central bank says macroeconomic variables should remain more relevant for banking sector growth and margins in 2017

* Fitch on Brazil Central Bank -challenging external environment, protracted low economic growth will continue to weigh on consumer, investor confidence