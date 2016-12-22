BRIEF-Wipro reaches agreement with U.S.SEC on case regarding embezzlement of funds
* Says announces agreement with Securities And Exchange Commission
Dec 22 Homeland Energy Group Ltd
* Homeland Energy Group Ltd says plans to increase capacity by approximately 35 million gallons of ethanol per year and add additional grain storage capacity
* Homeland Energy Group Ltd says total capital cost of project is expected to be approximately $42 million
* Homeland Energy Group Ltd Approved a plan to expand company's ethanol production facility-SEC filing
* Homeland Energy Group Ltd says Company plans to finance expansion using additional debt financing and cash from operations Further company coverage:
* Says announces agreement with Securities And Exchange Commission
SINGAPORE, Dec 23 Asian stocks stepped back in subdued trade on Friday as Wall Street took a breather from its relentless rise since the U.S. election, while the dollar hovered below the 14-year high set earlier this week.
LIMA/QUITO, Dec 22 Politicians and investigators across Latin America demanded more information from Brazil-based construction company Odebrecht on Thursday after it admitted to a decade of immense bribe payments in the region.