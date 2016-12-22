Dec 22 Homeland Energy Group Ltd

* Homeland Energy Group Ltd says plans to increase capacity by approximately 35 million gallons of ethanol per year and add additional grain storage capacity

* Homeland Energy Group Ltd says total capital cost of project is expected to be approximately $42 million

* Homeland Energy Group Ltd Approved a plan to expand company's ethanol production facility-SEC filing

* Homeland Energy Group Ltd says Company plans to finance expansion using additional debt financing and cash from operations Further company coverage: