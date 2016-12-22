BRIEF-Wipro reaches agreement with U.S.SEC on case regarding embezzlement of funds
* Says announces agreement with Securities And Exchange Commission
Dec 22 Boeing Co
* Says seven new orders for week through December 20, 2016
* Says in the changes category, reduced 737 orders by five for week through December 20, 2016
* Seven new orders from unidentified customer(s) for seven 737s for week through December 20, 2016 Source text (bit.ly/1CPj6cX) Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Dec 23 Asian stocks stepped back in subdued trade on Friday as Wall Street took a breather from its relentless rise since the U.S. election, while the dollar hovered below the 14-year high set earlier this week.
LIMA/QUITO, Dec 22 Politicians and investigators across Latin America demanded more information from Brazil-based construction company Odebrecht on Thursday after it admitted to a decade of immense bribe payments in the region.