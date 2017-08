Dec 22 (Reuters) - Kruk SA :

* Its Italy-based unit, ItaCaptal S.R.L., wins a tender for a debt portfolio of the nominal value of c. 750 million euros ($784.43 million) from Banca IFIS S.P.A Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9561 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)