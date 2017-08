Dec 22 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P - Washington state 2017 bonds assigned 'AA+' ratings; other ratings affirmed

* S&P- Ratings reflect view of Washington's relatively well-educated workforce, good income indicators, good recent economic growth relative to nation