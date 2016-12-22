FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vifor Pharma & Chemocentryx expands alliance to include CCX140 to treat renal diseases
#Market News
December 22, 2016 / 5:41 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Vifor Pharma & Chemocentryx expands alliance to include CCX140 to treat renal diseases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Chemocentryx Inc:

* Vifor Pharma and Chemocentryx announce expansion of kidney health alliance to include CCX140 to treat renal diseases

* Chemocentryx to receive upfront cash commitment of USD 50 million plus potential milestones and royalties

* Will be responsible for clinical development of CCX140 in rare renal diseases, while sharing cost of such development with Vifor Pharma

* Vifor pharma receives option to develop, commercialize ccx140 in chronic kidney disease with U.S. Co-Promotion rights retained by Co

* Co will be eligible to receive tiered double-digit royalties on net sales of CCX140 in licensed territories

* Co will be eligible to receive additional payments upon achievement of certain development, regulatory and sales-based milestones

* Co Retains marketing rights for rare renal disease in U.S. and China, while Vifor Pharma has commercialization rights in rest of world Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

