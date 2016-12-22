BRIEF-Rudolph Technologies announces ruling in patent reexamination appeal by Camtek

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Rudolph Technologies Inc :

* Ruling by court of appeals reversed PTO's rejection of 3 of 18 patent claims and affirmed PTO's rejection of nine patent claims

* Patent is subject of Rudolph's patent infringement lawsuit against Camtek's inspection systems

* Rudolph announces ruling in patent reexamination appeal by Camtek

* Appeal of remaining six patent claims was dismissed by court of appeals for procedural reasons