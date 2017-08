Dec 22 (Reuters) - `U.S. Energy Corp :

* U.S. Energy Corp - company to sell an aggregate of 1 million shares of its common stock with gross proceeds of $1.5 million

* U.S. Energy Corp - on December 16, 2016, U.S. Energy corp. And certain institutional investors entered into a securities purchase agreement Source text:(bit.ly/2hXHzup) Further company coverage: