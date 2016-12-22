FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Piper Jaffray to record charge associated with asset management segment
December 22, 2016

BRIEF-Piper Jaffray to record charge associated with asset management segment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Piper Jaffray Companies :

* Piper Jaffray Companies- estimates that impairment charge will be in range of $75 million to $95 million on a pre-tax basis- SEC filing

* Piper Jaffray -asset management segment experienced net outflows of assets under management during its fiscal year ending December 31, 2016

* Piper Jaffray -believes net outflows are result of an extended cycle of investors favoring passive investment vehicles over active management

* Piper Jaffray -on Dec 21, concluded required to record noncash impairment charge to reduce carrying value of goodwill associated with asset management segment

* Piper Jaffray Companies - impairment will not result in any current or future cash expenditures Source text: (bit.ly/2i03svF) Further company coverage:

