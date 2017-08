Dec 22 (Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co :

* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co- on Dec 16, co's unit Everett Spinco, entered into a term loan agreement

* Hewlett Packard Enterprise- agreement providing for senior unsecured delayed draw,term loan facility in aggregate principal amount equivalent of $2 billion Source text: (bit.ly/2hhH1mf) Further company coverage: