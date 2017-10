Dec 23 (Reuters) - Logan Property Holdings Co Ltd

* On 22 dec, co and unit guarantors entered purchase agreement With Deutsche Bank, Huarong Financial, Hsbc, Guotai Junan, Sc Lowy And Ubs

* Net proceeds of US$198 million

* Issuance of US$200 million 5.75% senior notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: