FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp II to buy Daseke Inc
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 22, 2016 / 10:56 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp II to buy Daseke Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp Ii :

* HENNESSY CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP II - co and Daseke Inc announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement

* Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp II- Daseke will continue to be led by current chairman, president and CEO Don Daseke

* Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp II - deal for $702 million

* Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp II- upon consummation of transaction, anticipated daseke management will own about 50 pct of combined co common stock

* Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp II-agreement contains earn-out provision through which HCAC may issue up to 15 million additional shares of HCAC common stock

* Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp II - proposed transaction will allow Daseke to become a nasdaq-listed public company

* Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp II - aggregate consideration payable upon closing to be $626 million Source text: (bit.ly/2ihj3aA) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.