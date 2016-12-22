BRIEF-Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp II to buy Daseke Inc

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp Ii :

* HENNESSY CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP II - co and Daseke Inc announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement

* Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp II- Daseke will continue to be led by current chairman, president and CEO Don Daseke

* Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp II - deal for $702 million

* Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp II- upon consummation of transaction, anticipated daseke management will own about 50 pct of combined co common stock

* Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp II-agreement contains earn-out provision through which HCAC may issue up to 15 million additional shares of HCAC common stock

* Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp II - proposed transaction will allow Daseke to become a nasdaq-listed public company

* Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp II - aggregate consideration payable upon closing to be $626 million Source text: (bit.ly/2ihj3aA) Further company coverage: