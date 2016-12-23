BRIEF-NN Group and Delta Lloyd reached conditional agreement on merger

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Nn Group NV and Delta Lloyd :

* NN Group and Delta Lloyd agree on recommended transaction

* To form a leading insurance and asset management company in the Netherlands

* NN Group and Delta Lloyd reached a conditional agreement on a recommended all-cash public offer of 5.40 euros (cum dividend) per issued and outstanding ordinary share of Delta Lloyd representing a total consideration of 2.5 billion euros ($2.61 billion)

* NN Group has committed financing in place and will fund the transaction via a combination of existing cash resources and debt

* Offer price represents a premium of 55 pct over the 3-months average closing price prior to the initial announcement on 5 October 2016, delivering immediate and certain value to delta Lloyd shareholders

* NN Group anticipates a return on investment of around 10 pct and a double digit accretion in dividend per share for 2018 and onwards

