Dec 23 (Reuters) - Altico Capital:

* Vatika completes 7 billion rupees funding from altico capital Source text: [Altico Capital closed a Rs. 700 crore deal with the Vatika Group in Gurgaon with the first tranche of Rs 475 crores invested in a portfolio of projects with current potential of 3 million sft located in their flagship residential township 'Vatika India Next']