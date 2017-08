Dec 23 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM :

* Air France-KLM sold a total of 4,950,000 shares of Amadeus IT Group

* Sale represented around 1.13% of the share capital of Amadeus

* Net proceeds of the transaction amounts to 201 million euros ($210 million)

* Sale forms part of Air France KLM's plans to cut debt.

($1 = 0.9573 euros)