8 months ago
December 23, 2016 / 7:23 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Healthcare Global Enterprises says issue of additional shares by unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd

* Healthcare global enterprises ltd says issue of additional shares by subsidiary company

* Healthcare global enterprises ltd says investment in equity share capital of hcg regency oncology healthcare to extent of INR 50 million Source text [ealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd has informed BSE that the Company has made investment in Equity Share Capital of HCG Regency Oncology Healthcare Private Limited, the Subsidiary Company, to the extent of Rs. 49,99,995 by subscribing to additional 4,54,545 Equity shares of Rs. 10 each at a premium of Re. 1 per share. The Company continues to hold 51% of shareholding in the said subsidiary company] Further company coverage:

