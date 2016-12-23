REFILE-BRIEF-Porsche says first bln euro claim by U.S. hedge funds dismissed

(Changes spelling of hedge funds)

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Porsche Automobil Holding Se

* Says federal court of justice dismissed appeal lodged by 19 plaintiffs against non-admission of an appeal against appeal judgment of higher regional court of stuttgart of 26 march 2015

* Says us hedge funds had last asserted claims against porsche of around 1.2 billion euro due to alleged damages arising from alleged short selling transactions as well as swaps and options relating to ordinary shares of volkswagen ag in 2008

* Says first claim for billions asserted by us hedge funds dismissed in final judgment

* Says following dismissal of claims for damages by courts in stuttgart and braunschweig, this is seventh consecutive time that a civil court has confirmed legal opinion of porsche se Further company coverage: