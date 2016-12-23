FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vectura signs deal with Mundipharma on respiratory treatments
#Healthcare
December 23, 2016 / 7:18 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Vectura signs deal with Mundipharma on respiratory treatments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Vectura Group Plc

* Global development programme with Mundipharma for PMDI inhaled triple therapy (VR2076) for asthma and COPD

* Exercise of this option triggers a payment to vectura of eur 1.5 million

* If Mundipharma decides to develop programme in COPD, Vectura eligible for further potential milestones of up to eur 20.0 million

* In December 2015, companies entered into a feasibility and option agreement

* Further total potential milestone payments up to eur 46.5 million are receivable linked to milestones, future net sales of product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

