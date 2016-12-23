FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Banimo: Approval of the Urbanove judicial reorganisation
December 23, 2016 / 7:44 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Banimo: Approval of the Urbanove judicial reorganisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Banimmo SA :

* Banimmo has been informed by Urbanove shopping development of a decision by majority of its creditors to approve judicial reorganisation of the group

* The approval of the Urbanove judicial reorganisation marks a major step forwards for Banimmo

* Reorganization will be ratified by Brussels Trade & Commerce Tribunal in early January

* Reorganisation involves takeover of “Côté Verre” project in Namur by Besix red and “Au fil de l‘eau” project in Verviers by city mall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

