BRIEF-Banimo: Approval of the Urbanove judicial reorganisation

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Banimmo SA :

* Banimmo has been informed by Urbanove shopping development of a decision by majority of its creditors to approve judicial reorganisation of the group

* The approval of the Urbanove judicial reorganisation marks a major step forwards for Banimmo

* Reorganization will be ratified by Brussels Trade & Commerce Tribunal in early January

* Reorganisation involves takeover of "Côté Verre" project in Namur by Besix red and "Au fil de l'eau" project in Verviers by city mall