Dec 23 (Reuters) - Bank Audi SAL

* Completes procedures for capital increase to 672.33 billion Lebanese pounds from 668.19 billion Lebanese pounds via issuance of 2.5 million series 'I' preferred shares at 1,656 Lebanese pounds per share Source text ID: (bit.ly/2i1l22t) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )