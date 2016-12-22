FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 22, 2016 / 10:36 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-KBR entered into first amendment to revolving credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - KBR Inc :

* KBR Inc says on December 21 entered into first amendment to its amended and restated revolving credit agreement

* KBR Inc -amendment also amends maximum ratio of consolidated debt to consolidated EBITDA to 3.25 to 1 effective for periods after December 31, 2017

* KBR Inc -amendment, among other things, amends financial covenant requiring maintenance of a certain ratio of consolidated debt to consolidated EBITDA Source text: (bit.ly/2h7b4rA) Further company coverage:

