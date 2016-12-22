FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Galena Biopharma and its former ceo reached agreement to proposed settlement to resolve an investigation by SEC
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 22, 2016 / 11:06 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Galena Biopharma and its former ceo reached agreement to proposed settlement to resolve an investigation by SEC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Galena Biopharma Inc :

* Galena Biopharma -on December 22, co and its former ceo reached agreement in principle to proposed settlement that would resolve an investigation by SEC

* Galena Biopharma -investigation by SEC involved conduct in period 2012-2014 regarding commissioning of internet publications by outside promotional firms

* Galena Biopharma- any penalty payment that former ceo will be required to make in connection with matter ($600,000) to be responsibility of former ceo

* Galena Biopharma Inc- based upon proposed settlement framework, company will make a $200,000 penalty payment Source text for:(bit.ly/2i6RYDK) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.