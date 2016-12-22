BRIEF-Galena Biopharma and its former ceo reached agreement to proposed settlement to resolve an investigation by SEC

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Galena Biopharma Inc :

* Galena Biopharma -on December 22, co and its former ceo reached agreement in principle to proposed settlement that would resolve an investigation by SEC

* Galena Biopharma -investigation by SEC involved conduct in period 2012-2014 regarding commissioning of internet publications by outside promotional firms

* Galena Biopharma- any penalty payment that former ceo will be required to make in connection with matter ($600,000) to be responsibility of former ceo

* Galena Biopharma Inc- based upon proposed settlement framework, company will make a $200,000 penalty payment