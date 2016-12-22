BRIEF-TransAlta signs new agreement for Mississauga cogeneration facility

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Transalta Corp :

* TransAlta Corp says in conjunction with execution of new contract, TransAlta has agreed to terminate, effective December 31, 2016

* TransAlta Corp- expect accounting for new contract and termination of existing contract will have no impact to 2016 earnings on a comparable basis

* TransAlta signs new agreement for mississauga cogeneration facility

* TransAlta Corp- new contract will come into effect on January 1, 2017