8 months ago
December 23, 2016 / 1:33 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Deutsche Bank says it has reached settlement with U.S. DoJ on mortgages case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank Ag :

* Deutsche Bank agrees on settlement in principle with the DOJ regarding RMBS

* Deutsche Bank AG - Consumer relief is expected to be primarily in the form of loan modifications

* There can be no assurance that the U.S. Department of Justice and the bank will agree on the final documentation

* Deutsche Bank - Agreed to pay a civil monetary penalty of $3.1 billion and to provide $4.1 billion in consumer relief in the United States

* Deutsche Bank - Expects to record pre-tax charges of about $1.17 billion in financial results for fourth quarter as consequence of civil monetary penalty

* Deutsche Bank AG - Financial consequences are not currently expected to have a material impact on 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

