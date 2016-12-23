FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF- Bonatla to acquire equity and shareholder loans of Good Hope Limited
#Financials
December 23, 2016 / 5:12 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF- Bonatla to acquire equity and shareholder loans of Good Hope Limited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Bonatla Property Holdings Limited

* Announcement regarding the acquisition of Grande Roche and cautionary announcement

* Bonatla is currently in process of injecting property and other assets into company so as to benefit shareholders

* Effective date of transaction will be 1 February 2017

* Bonatla will acquire equity and shareholder loans of Good Hope Limited, an offshore BVI investment company

* Total purchase consideration is r54 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

