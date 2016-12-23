BRIEF-Scandi Standard agrees on two credit facilities

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Scandi Standard Ab (Publ)

* Entered into binding agreements relating to two five-year credit facilities of in aggregate 2.20 billion Swedish crowns ($240 million)

* New facilities will comprise a 1.45 billion crowns multicurrency term loan facility and a 750 million crowns multicurrency revolving loan facility

* Will expense its remaining capitalised costs relating to existing bank financing in Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.2152 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)