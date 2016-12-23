FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-AstraZeneca completes sale of antibiotics business to Pfizer
#Market News
December 23, 2016 / 7:12 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-AstraZeneca completes sale of antibiotics business to Pfizer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc

* AZ completes sale of antibiotics business

* Has completed agreement with Pfizer Inc for sale of commercialisation and development rights to its late-stage small molecule antibiotics business

* AstraZeneca has received a payment of $550 million for commercialisation and development rights to late-stage antibiotics business in all markets where AstraZeneca holds rights

* Pfizer will pay a further $175 mln in January 2019, up to $250 mln in commercial, manufacturing and regulatory milestones

* Pfizer will pay up to $600 mln in sales-related payments as well as recurring, double-digit royalties

* $550 mln upfront and $175 mln unconditional payment will both be booked in Q4 of 2016, net of a product intangible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

