8 months ago
BRIEF-Rezidor evaluates HNA's SEK 34.86/shr bid for the company
December 23, 2016 / 7:08 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Rezidor evaluates HNA's SEK 34.86/shr bid for the company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Rezidor

* Says the board of Rezidor evaluates the offer from HNA tourism group

* Says HNA tourism group co, ltd yesterday announced a mandatory public offer to shareholders in Rezidor Hotel Group to acquire all shares in rezidor for SEK 34.86 per share

* Says HNA has further informed that offer period will start on 3 february 2017 and end on 10 march 2017

* Says HNA owns, directly and indirectly, 51.3 pct of all outstanding shares in rezidor following acquisition of Carlson Hotels Inc

* Says board has engaged SEB Corporate Finance as financial advisor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

