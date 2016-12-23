FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-East Capital Explorer to carry out a repurchase program
December 23, 2016 / 7:14 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-East Capital Explorer to carry out a repurchase program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - East Capital Explorer AB (publ) :

* Will convene an EGM on Jan 23 2017 to resolve to reduce share capital in company by cancelling 2,500,000 of repurchased shares.

* Decided to, during period from Jan. 1 until March 31 2017, carry out a repurchase program

* Maximum of 2,800,000 shares may be repurchased during period Jan. 1 to 31 March 2017

* Repurchases for a maximum of 50 million Swedish crowns ($5.5 million) may be made during period Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.2135 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

