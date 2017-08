Dec 23 (Reuters) - Nation International Edutainment Pcl

* Approved the appointment of Natenapa Pusittanont to hold office in vacant position of managing director

* Approved for Thepchai Sae-Yong to hold office in vacant position of chairman of board of directors