BRIEF-Tigenix submits responses to EMA day 120 list of questions for CX601

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Tigenix NV :

* Announced on Thursday that it submitted its responses to EMA day 120 list of questions for CX601, product candidate being developed for treatment of complex perianal fistulas in patients with Crohn's disease

* Expects to receive EMA day 180 list of outstanding issues in February 2017

* Anticipates a decision from ema on CX601 marketing approval during 2017 which, if approved, would trigger payment by Takeda to Tigenix of 15 million euros ($15.66 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9579 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)