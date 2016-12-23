FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Tigenix submits responses to EMA day 120 list of questions for CX601
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 23, 2016 / 11:23 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Tigenix submits responses to EMA day 120 list of questions for CX601

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Tigenix NV :

* Announced on Thursday that it submitted its responses to EMA day 120 list of questions for CX601, product candidate being developed for treatment of complex perianal fistulas in patients with Crohn's disease

* Expects to receive EMA day 180 list of outstanding issues in February 2017

* Anticipates a decision from ema on CX601 marketing approval during 2017 which, if approved, would trigger payment by Takeda to Tigenix of 15 million euros ($15.66 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9579 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.