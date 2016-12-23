BRIEF-Sinovac responds to recent report

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Sinovac Biotech Ltd

* Sinovac Biotech - Responded to a recent report regarding allegations raised in a research report by Geoinvesting

* Sinovac Biotech - Pending outcome of investigation no legal proceedings or government inquiries have been made against company or its CEO Mr. Yin

* Sinovac's audit committee has authorized commencement of an internal investigation into allegations made in report

* Audit committee has engaged Latham & Watkins as independent counsel to assist with investigation.