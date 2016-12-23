FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-China National Materials updates on second Civil Verdict
December 23, 2016 / 11:34 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-China National Materials updates on second Civil Verdict

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - China National Materials Co Ltd

* Impact of matter on profit and loss of sinoma international in year of 2016 is approximately rmb143 million

* Verdict to cease bankruptcy liquidation procedure of suzhou longhu

* Reference is made to announcement of company dated 6 december 2016 in relation to agreement on debt payment

* Sinoma e&e reported to sinoma hat sinoma e&e has received second civil verdict issued by suzhou xiangcheng district people's court Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

