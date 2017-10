Dec 23 (Reuters) - Balgopal Commercial Ltd :

* says accepted the resignation of Baron Mahasaria from the post of managing director

* says accepted resignation of CFO Banwarilal Mahasaria

* says appointed Banwarilal Mahasaria as managing director of co for a five years