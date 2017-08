Dec 23 (Reuters) - eMagin Corp :

* On December 21, 2016, company entered into a $5 million revolving credit working capital facility

* Financing will be used for funding inventory build for company's recently launched consumer products, Blazespark and Blazetorch

* Facility has a term of three years and will provide borrowing capacity based on company's eligible inventory and receivables