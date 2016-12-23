FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hastings says Director Edward Fitzmaurice buys 1.9 pct of co's shares for 29.15 mln stg
December 23, 2016 / 9:19 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Hastings says Director Edward Fitzmaurice buys 1.9 pct of co's shares for 29.15 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Hastings Group Holdings Plc

* Edward Fitzmaurice, director of co has purchased 12.5m ordinary shares of 2 pence each in co, or 1.9 pct of company's total issued share capital

* Purchase at a price of 233.2 pence per share for an aggregate cash consideration of 29.15 mln stg. Transaction took place on 23 December 2016

* Shares were acquired from Peel Hunt LLP which had acquired shares from hastings investco limited

* Following transaction, Fitzmaurice's indirect interest in co's ordinary shares, via Investco, has been reduced

* Fitzmaurice's now holds a direct interest in company's ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

