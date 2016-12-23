FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Revenue Asia updates on sale and purchase agreement
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
December 23, 2016 / 11:13 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Revenue Asia updates on sale and purchase agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Rev Asia Bhd

* Unit entered into sale and purchase agreement With Dua Marhalah Sdn Bhd, Hisamudin Bin Ahmad and Nor Farahiyah Binti Abdul Rahman

* Deal for proposed acquisition of business assets for purchase consideration of 2.65 million rgt

* Purchase consideration of 2.65 million rgt will be satisfied by a way of cash

* Intends to fund the acquisition from internally generated funds and bank borrowings Source text ID: (bit.ly/2hZtmgK) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.