BRIEF-Revenue Asia updates on sale and purchase agreement

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Rev Asia Bhd

* Unit entered into sale and purchase agreement With Dua Marhalah Sdn Bhd, Hisamudin Bin Ahmad and Nor Farahiyah Binti Abdul Rahman

* Deal for proposed acquisition of business assets for purchase consideration of 2.65 million rgt

* Purchase consideration of 2.65 million rgt will be satisfied by a way of cash

* Intends to fund the acquisition from internally generated funds and bank borrowings