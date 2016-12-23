FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shell says plant in Qatar operating at half production rate
December 23, 2016 / 10:13 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Shell says plant in Qatar operating at half production rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc :

* Shell is currently carrying out technical assessments to determine when plant will return to full production

* Announced its Pearl Gas-To-Liquids (GTL) plant in Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar, is currently operating at a reduced rate of production due to unforeseen maintenance

* Repairs are already underway and operations at pearl will continue at a reduced rate until repairs are completed.

* Pearl is producing at approximately 50 pct of plan Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

