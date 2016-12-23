BRIEF-Biofrontera resolves on issue of convertible bonds

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Biofrontera AG :

* Resolves on issue of convertible bonds

* To issue up to 49,990 subordinate convertible bonds with a nominal amount of 100 euros each and in a total nominal amount of 4,999,000 euros ($5.22 million)

* Conversion price initially amounts to 3.50 euros per share, from April 1, 2017, to 4.00 euros per share and from January 1, 2018, to 5.00 euros per share

* Intends to use expected net proceeds of issue of approx. 4.8 million euros to further finance market introduction of Ameluz in USA and covering ongoing costs of operation ($1 = 0.9571 euros)