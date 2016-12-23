FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 23, 2016 / 10:48 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Biofrontera resolves on issue of convertible bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Biofrontera AG :

* Resolves on issue of convertible bonds

* To issue up to 49,990 subordinate convertible bonds with a nominal amount of 100 euros each and in a total nominal amount of 4,999,000 euros ($5.22 million)

* Conversion price initially amounts to 3.50 euros per share, from April 1, 2017, to 4.00 euros per share and from January 1, 2018, to 5.00 euros per share

* Intends to use expected net proceeds of issue of approx. 4.8 million euros to further finance market introduction of Ameluz in USA and covering ongoing costs of operation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9571 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

