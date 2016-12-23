FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-French group SPIE to buy German firm SAG from EQT
December 23, 2016 / 11:14 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-French group SPIE to buy German firm SAG from EQT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Spie :

* SPIE signs agreement to buy SAG from private equity firm EQT

* Consideration of 850 million euros ($887.83 million), implied multiple 8.8x 2016E EBITA post synergies

* SPIE says deal represents highly accretive transaction, c. 12% positive impact on adjusted EPS in 2017 and c. 15% in 2018, pre synergies

* Significant cost synergies of around 20 million euros over 2 years, adds SPIE

* SPIE says SAG deal forms part of its plans to expand in Germany and central Europe. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9574 euros)

