BRIEF-BioAmber enters into a non-assertion agreement with Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Dec 23 (Reuters) - BioAmber Inc -

* Agreed to pay MCC an upfront fee of $1.1 million, with $600,000 payable on December 31, 2016 and $500,000 payable on March 31, 2017

* For three months ended December 31, 2016, expect total revenues to be between $2.0 million and $2.2 million

* On December 21, 2016, co entered into a non-assertion agreement with Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

* MCC has agreed not to assert certain of its intellectual property rights in fields of polyester polyol, polyurethane and bio-succinic acid

* Agreed to pay MCC a royalty based on bio-succinic acid sold within scope of agreement