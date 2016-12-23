FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EQT to sell SAG Group in deal valuing SAG at EUR 850 mln
December 23, 2016 / 11:29 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-EQT to sell SAG Group in deal valuing SAG at EUR 850 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - EQT:

* Private equity firm EQT says has entered into an agreement to sell SAG Group to SPIE S.A. in a transaction valuing SAG at EUR 850 million

* Says the agreement is subject to customary anti-trust clearance and the transaction is expected to close in the end of first/beginning of the second quarter of 2017

* EQT V acquired SAG in February 2008 with a view to further accelerate growth both organically and inorganically on the back of attractive market fundamentals driven by the significant investment need into the German energy grids For the original story click here: bit.ly/2hjjQrn (Stockholm Newsroom)

