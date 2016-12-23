FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Helix Biopharma successfully out-licenses late stage Biphasix technology
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 23, 2016 / 12:54 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Helix Biopharma successfully out-licenses late stage Biphasix technology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Helix Biopharma Corp :

* Under terms of agreement, Xisle has paid an up-front fee and agreed to subsequent milestone payments

* Helix Biopharma Corp - Xisle will be responsible for continued clinical development and subsequent commercialization of product

* Helix Biopharma Corp successfully out-licenses late stage Biphasix technology

* Helix Biopharma Corp - signed exclusive out-license agreement with Xisle Pharma ventures trust for company’s late-stage, Biphasix technology platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.