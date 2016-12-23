FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Caterpillar announces executive office appointments and changes
#Market News
December 23, 2016 / 1:44 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Caterpillar announces executive office appointments and changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc

* Caterpillar announces executive office appointments and changes

* Jim Umpleby will become Caterpillar’s chief executive officer on January 1, 2017

* Board has appointed Billy Ainsworth, senior vice president and strategic advisor to Caterpillar executive office

* Bob De Lange appointed group president of construction industries

* Board appointed Tom Pellette, group president of energy & transportation, position previously held by Umpleby Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

