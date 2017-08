Dec 23 (Reuters) - Yi Hua Holdings Ltd

* Unit entered into non-legally binding mou with vendor in relation to possible acquisition of 75% of entire equity interests in target co

* Purchaser has agreed to pay deposit in aggregate sum of rmb9 million to Guangdong Yihao Hotel Management Co

