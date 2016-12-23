FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Yildiz Holding completes sale of 21 pct Ulker Biskuvi stake to Pladis at total 1.4 bln lira - KAP
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 23, 2016 / 2:59 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Yildiz Holding completes sale of 21 pct Ulker Biskuvi stake to Pladis at total 1.4 bln lira - KAP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Public Disclosure Platform (KAP):

* Yildiz Holding completes sales of 21 percent stake in Ulker Biskuvi to its wholly owned unit Pladis Foods Limited at 19.5 lira per share price at total of 1.4 billion lira ($398.33 million)

* Yildiz Holding direct shareholding in Ulker Biskuvi decreased to 28.92 percent from 49.92 percent

* After the transaction, Yildiz Holding total ownership in Ulker Biskuvi did not change Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5147 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)

