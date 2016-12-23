FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kong Sun Holdings says unit entered into disposal agreement
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 23, 2016 / 2:49 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Kong Sun Holdings says unit entered into disposal agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Kong Sun Holdings Ltd :

* Vendor agreed to transfer, and purchaser agreed to acquire, target shares together with all rights, obligations and duties thereunder.

* Gross and net proceeds that arise from consideration for disposal will be rmb374.5 million and rmb374.3 million respectively

* Purchaser being Tianjin Laienfu Trading Co.

* Vendor, a wholly- owned subsidiary of company, entered into disposal agreement with purchaser

* Aggregate consideration for disposal is rmb374.5 million, representing a transfer price of rmb7.00 per target share

* Will record a gain of about rmb40.7 million from disposal after deducting expenses attributable to disposal of about rmb187,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.