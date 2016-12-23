FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Lenzing reduces stake in Equi-Fibres to 20 pct
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 23, 2016 / 3:19 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Lenzing reduces stake in Equi-Fibres to 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Lenzing AG :

* Has reduced its equity stake in Equi-Fibres Beteiligungs-Gesellschaft Mbh, Kelheim from 45 to 20 percent

* On basis of this transaction, financial result of Lenzing group for current financial year is expected to increase by about 10-15 million euros ($10.4 million - $15.7 million)

* Buyer is a company represented by its managing directors Peter Untersperger and Gerald Schmidsberger

* Payment of stipulated purchase price is to take place starting in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9583 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.